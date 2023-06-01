King, Queen host wedding reception of Crown Prince, Princess Rajwa

Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania Al Abdullah II Thursday hosted a wedding reception at Al Husseiniya Palace of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein. The ceremony was attended by members of the royal family and members of the al-Saif family, Jordanian guests, invitees and senior officials. Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein arrived at Al Hussainiya Palace, surrounded by the red procession that accompanied them through Amman after their marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace. At the entrance to the Palace, guards lined up to greet and welcome their Highnesses. Singers Muhammad Abdo and Omar Abdallat performed a song dedicated to the occasion, while a group of Jordanian and Arabic songs, songs and folklore dances were performed. Their Majesties, Their Highnesses, and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein’s parents shook hands with the invitees.

Source: Jordan News Agency