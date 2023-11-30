Junior Athletes Triumph at Asian Finswimming Championship, Bringing Home Four Medals



The national junior fin-swimming team won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals after participating in the 18th CMAS Asian Finswimming Championship hosted by Phuket, Thailand.

The Jordan Olympic Committee reported on Thursday that athlete Sari Harazneh won three medals, including a gold medal in the 1,500-meter monofin race, a silver in the 200-meter race, and a bronze in the 400-meter race. Another athlete, Toleen Harazneh, also won a bronze medal in the 1,500-meter race.

Source: Jordan News Agency