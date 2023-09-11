Judicial Council approves operational plan of Supreme Court for year 1445 AH



In its weekly meeting on Monday, headed by the Chairman of the Council, Judge Ahmed Yahya Al-Mutawakkil, the Supreme Judicial Council approved the operational plan for the Supreme Court for the year 1445 AH.





The plan included a number of pillars and basic objectives, according to accurate statistical studies, in addressing some of the problems facing the bodies and departments of the Supreme Court in their work, including confronting the increasing number of cases and limiting their backlog, especially after the recent legal amendments in some articles of the Civil Procedure and Execution Law.





The Council reviewed the draft guideline for evaluating the institutional performance of bodies and agencies of the judiciary submitted by the committee assigned by the Council in light of the outcomes of the national vision, and postponed a decision on the issue for further study and approval at an upcoming meeting.





The Judicial Council decided on a number of grievances and requests submitted by some members of the judiciary in accordance with the law.





He also reviewed a number of requests referred by the Presidency of the Republic regarding reconsideration of judicial rulings issued against a number of complainants, and took appropriate decisions in their regard.





The Council discussed a number of topics on its agenda, took appropriate decisions regarding them, and approved the minutes of its previous meeting after making some amendments to it.





