JSS Participates in 35th IASGO World Congress in Cairo.

Cairo: The Jordanian Society of Surgeons (JSS), affiliated with the Jordan Medical Association, took part in the 35th International Association of Surgeons, Gastroenterologists and Oncologists, IASGO World Congress, held in Cairo.

According to Jordan News Agency, the event, which saw participation from 40 countries, focused on techniques for diagnosing and treating diseases and tumors, gastrointestinal surgery, organ transplantation, and the use of artificial intelligence and robotics.

Showcasing the Kingdom’s experience, the statement mentioned that the Jordanian delegation highlighted techniques for treating large liver tumors. The delegation also held extensive joint meetings and dialogues with representatives of the participating countries to strengthen scientific ties and create educational and training opportunities for JSS members.

The statement added that the delegation’s discussions also aimed at reaching a decision for Jordan to host the IASGO conference in the coming years.