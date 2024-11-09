Jordan Makes Significant Leap in Global Cybersecurity Rankings.

Jordan: Jordan has achieved a significant leap in global cybersecurity rankings, advancing from 71st to 27th place globally, according to Bassam Maharmeh, Director of the National Cybersecurity Center. Speaking at a dialogue session organized by the Jordan Economic Forum, Maharmeh emphasized the critical importance of cybersecurity amid rapid global digital transformations and increasing technological dependence across various sectors.

According to Jordan News Agency, the Forum released a fact sheet revealing Jordan’s unprecedented achievement in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) for 2024. For the first time, the kingdom has positioned itself within the top tier (T1- Role-modelling) globally, securing a score of 98.6%, marking a dramatic improvement from its 71% score in 2020.

This remarkable progress is attributed to the implementation of Cybersecurity Law No. 16 of 2019 and the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Center, which has catalyzed institutions nationwide to strengthen their cybersecur

ity measures. Forum President Mazen Hamoud highlighted that this advancement significantly enhances Jordan’s attractiveness as an investment destination and bolsters private sector confidence.

He referenced a 2023 International Monetary Fund report indicating that the global financial sector has endured over 20,000 cyberattacks in the past two decades, resulting in direct losses exceeding $12 billion. Notably, cyber-related losses have quadrupled since 2017, with malicious cyber activities reaching unprecedented levels in 2023.

The National Center operates the kingdom’s largest cybersecurity operations facility, maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of data traffic across public and private institutions. The center has implemented comprehensive national cybersecurity standards and provides advanced services, including penetration testing and emergency response capabilities.

Maharmeh detailed the country’s strategic approach through five main pillars: legal measures, technical training, regulation, human r

esource development, and international cooperation. The Center has also established a specialized response team for cyber emergencies, providing technical support to institutions under attack and helping them recover data and regain system control.

The Center’s initiatives extend beyond regulatory oversight to include youth training camps, cybersecurity competitions for schools and universities, and awareness programs for family and child protection online. Collaboration with both public and private sectors has been strengthened through a representative council and agreements with universities and private sector companies.

This advancement reflects a unified national effort, involving key institutions such as the Ministry of Education, universities, the Central Bank of Jordan, and the Public Security Directorate. Together, they have worked diligently to elevate Jordan’s cybersecurity capabilities to meet advanced international standards.

During the session, Forum member Shadi Majali noted that the term “cy

bersecurity” wasn’t widely used until the mid-2000s, highlighting the global transitions that have contributed to the advancement of digitization and electronic services. He emphasized that the volume of globally exchanged data has reached unprecedented levels, reflecting the accelerated development of digital technology.