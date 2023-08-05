Jordan’s free speech boundaries tested with satire

One of the most popular satirical websites in the Arab world has hit back after being banned in Jordan by poking fun at the country’s new planned censorship laws.

AlHudood, meaning “the limits” or “the borders”, publishes articles and social media posts highlighting the absurdities of Middle Eastern politics and everyday life in a deadpan style. It is in effect the region’s answer to the US parody website The Onion or the UK’s Private Eye.

Its mocking commentary of the lavish wedding of Jordan’s crown prince apparently led to AlHudood being blocked by the authorities last month – just ahead of tighter restrictions on the media being introduced.

Legislation currently going through parliament has been denounced by journalists and human rights groups, who say it will further restrict freedom of expression.

In its response, AlHudood – which was started in Jordan a decade ago – has offered a sardonic guide to publishing content in the country “without being fined, imprisoned, crucified”.

Another mock article in a series of reports focuses on a “terrorist” who just started to pose a question on Facebook and was arrested for an “electronic crime”.

“I think this will probably create a bigger clash [with officials in Amman] than before, but we feel we have no choice because if we don’t do this, the longer-term effect for us and everyone else is going to be so much worse,” an AlHudood source tells me from London.

In a region of autocratic leaders where state-run media dominates, AlHudood has thrived against the odds over the past decade and is seen as a breath of fresh air by many of its young followers. It says it reaches a million readers on its website and some 30 million a year on social media, which has become the main forum for voicing criticism of Arab authorities.

“We sort of do the journalism and then repackage it with satire,” the London source says. “Satire is really great at working with hypocrisy and corruption.”

Dark humour is deployed even on the toughest topics such as civil war, sectarian fighting, immigration and terrorism.

“A lot of the news is so overwhelming and it’s difficult to find an angle on it,” the AlHudood source adds. “Our approach at least gets people curious about what’s happening. It helps create a question in people’s heads like: ‘What should I think about that?'”

Among the online publication’s recent satirical reports was one about the Tunisian president condemning sub-Saharan Africans for stealing places on migrant boats from his own people.

Others drily introduce the two latest candidates “who will not end” Lebanon’s long-running presidential vacuum and tell of an agreement between Turkey and Syria “to repatriate 50% of every refugee”.

One headline: “Saudi government signs Hajj promotion deal with Cristiano Ronaldo” mocks how widely the superstar footballer has been used in marketing since his lucrative transfer to a Riyadh club.

For AlHudood’s writers the opulent celebrations for the Jordanian royal wedding in June seemed ripe for ridicule. While Jordanian law has long criminalised speech deemed critical of the king, from experience its team did not think it was crossing red lines.

A satirical Instagram post depicted Jordanian riot police arresting a man for throwing a party for his baby son on the day of the crown prince’s nuptials. There was also a joke threatening fines for citizens who were found not smiling sufficiently. Another gag asked how the costs of the wedding were being covered in the country struggling with rising living costs.

Human rights activists say that in Jordan and the broader Middle East, there has been a recent trend for increased state censorship. There have been many prosecutions of social media influencers and bans on TikTok.

A coalition of civic rights groups led by US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Jordan’s parliament to scrap its new cybercrimes law, saying it could jeopardise free speech and lead to greater online censorship. They criticise how some offences are described in vague terms which could leave them open for the interpretation of prosecutors.

“It makes very clear that the intention of this is to scare people and make them think twice about posting anything online that could be remotely critical or controversial, or something some official won’t like. It’s deeply concerning,” says Adam Coogle from HRW in Amman.

“When you pair it with the real shrinking space for civil discussion that has taken place in this country otherwise in the last few years, we’re looking at a clear slide into more authoritarian governance.”

The cybercrime bill – which has just been sent back to Jordan’s lower house of parliament by the Senate after it drafted small revisions – is also expected to give greater powers to the authorities to block websites and social media platforms.

Jordan’s government maintains that the draft law is not meant to limit freedoms but tackle fake news, online defamation and hate speech. It denies trying to stifle dissent but says it wants to protect people from internet abuse or blackmail.

Nevertheless, there has been criticism from Washington, the country’s main donor.

In order to work around regional restrictions, AlHudood has now been formally based in the UK for several years. It does not name its contributors from across the Arab world, reducing the chance of direct conflict with officials.

Despite the Jordan ban – which follows on from one in the United Arab Emirates – its writers say that they will continue touching the sensitive nerves of Middle Eastern powers.

Source: BBC