Jordanians hold sit-in in front of the US Embassy in Amman

Jordanians gathered for a sit-in Saturday near the American embassy in Amman to protest the Israeli aggression against Gaza.

The demonstrators demanded an end to the aggression and an end to the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the people of the Gaza Strip, calling for immediate international intervention to force Israel to stop its aggression.

They rejected the policy of displacing the people of the Gaza Strip and ending Israel’s collective punishment against Palestinians in Gaza by cutting off water and electricity, bombing hospitals and impeding the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip.

Source: Jordan News Agency