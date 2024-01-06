Jordanian, Palestinian culture ministers talk coordination on Israeli war on Gaza

Amman: Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar and her Palestinian counterpart Atef Abu Saif Saturday discussed the Jordanian-Palestinian coordination regarding the Israeli war on Gaza and their efforts to displace Palestinians in the besieged enclave and the occupied West Bank.

Abu Seif told journalists at the Royal Cultural Centre Hall in Amman about the suffering of the people in the embattled Gaza and the destruction caused by the daily Israeli bombing.

The ministers started the press conference with a minute of silence and the reciting of Quranic verses for the Palestinians the Israeli army killed in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Najjar said, “His Majesty King Abdullah II was the first to announce that what is happening in Gaza is genocide and contradicts all international and humanitarian conventions and norms.”

She added that the Israeli plan did not succeed in achieving its goals, praising Palestinians for their “heroism and steadfastness,” calling Gaza “a school” for Arab yo

uth.

Najjar noted the field hospitals in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza that have been operating nonstop in the West Bank and the Gaza.

She accused the Israeli army of “systematically” destroying the cultural heritage in Gaza.

Najjar deplored the international silence regarding the Israeli war on Gaza. “This requires the need to reshape and build awareness.”

Abu Saif praised King Abdullah and his constant support for the Palestinians and Jerusalem, noting the “importance” of the Hashemite custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.

Source: Jordan News Agency