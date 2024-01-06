Armed clashes continue with large groups of smugglers on northern border-JAF

Amman: Since 2:am Saturday morning, armed clashes have been taking place between Jordanian border guard forces and large armed groups of smugglers on the Kingdom’s northern border, a responsible military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army announced.

The source added that clashes have so far led to the injury and arrest of a number of smugglers, as well as thwarting smuggling of large quantities of drugs and weapons.

Additionally, the source affirmed that the armed groups are now being expelled into Syria.

The past few days have witnessed an increase in the number of these operations and shift from infiltration and smuggling attempts into armed clashes, aimed to crossing the Kingdom’s border by force by targeting border guards, the source pointed out.

The source stated that these clashes are continuing to this moment and Jordanian armed forces are following on these groups’ movements and their attempts to destabilize national security, vowing utomost efforts to det

er and chase them wherever they are.

Source: Jordan News Agency