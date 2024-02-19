Jordan takes part in Arab Postal Leaders Forum



Amman: The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) participated in the inaugural Arab Postal Leaders Forum held in Muscat, Oman.

The event, organized in partnership with the Universal Postal Union (UPU), spanned three days and gathered over 60 participants from 18 Arab countries, including key figures from the postal sector and the UPU partners. Arab country representatives, postal leaders, and the Secretary-General of the UPU were also in attendance.

In a statement issued on Monday by the TRC, the forum revolved around various topics, primarily focusing on digital transformation and innovation within the Arab postal institutions.

Participants engaged in discussions on global best practices related to digital transformation, aiming to understand the needs, requirements, and challenges faced by postal institutions in the Arab region.

Key areas of focus included e-commerce, the structure of digital services, capabilities of digital transformation in the postal sector, and ensuring the security of pos

tal infrastructure.

Accompanying the forum was an exhibition showcasing the latest digital solutions in the postal sector. Companies had the opportunity to present innovative digital products and services in the field of mail, offering insights into cutting-edge delivery and postal tracking solutions.

During the opening session, Bassam Sarhan, Chairman of the TRC’s Board of Commissioners, highlighted the success story of Jordan’s postal sector in digital transformation and electronic payment.

He emphasized that postal services, as one of humanity’s oldest services, have evolved and diversified over time to meet rapidly changing technological requirements. Keeping pace with digital transformation has become crucial.

Sarhan also emphasized the pivotal role of the information technology sector in Jordan, driving progress across various sectors such as e-commerce, e-government services, digital postal services, and secure payment processes.

On the sidelines of the forum, Sarhan organized a bilateral meeting

with the Omani Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, along with the Omani Telecommunications Regulatery Authority.

This meeting aimed to foster the exchange of experiences and enhance cooperative efforts between the two sides, building upon a previously signed memorandum of understanding.

Source: Jordan News Agency