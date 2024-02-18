SCMCHA Official meets with Executive Director of Handicap International



The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Administration and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Ibrahim Al-Hamli, met on Sunday with the Executive Director of the HandiCup International Organization, Manuel Patrouillard.

In the meeting, which was attended by the head of the International Cooperation Department, Faisal Modhesh, and the director of the organization’s office in Yemen, Duncan Pall, the general framework for aspects of coordination in the humanitarian and development fields was discussed, which contributes to improving the conditions of those affected and alleviating their suffering.

The meeting discussed mechanisms for joint cooperation in the humanitarian fields and ways to accelerate the implementation of agreed upon projects and activities in a way that alleviates the severity of the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

The Secretary-General stressed the importance of continuous coordination to overcome any difficulties that may arise in the field and

to enhance the positive role of the work of UN and international organizations.

He pointed out the importance of making more efforts by organizations working in Yemen to implement development projects that contribute to alleviating the human suffering that the Yemeni people are experiencing as a result of the aggression and siege.

He stressed the necessity of adhering to the controls of humanitarian work, national laws, and respecting the customs and culture of the Yemeni people, which would facilitate work and move towards achieving humanitarian goals. He reiterated the Council’s readiness to provide facilities to humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen to enable them to carry out their humanitarian, development and relief tasks and activities.

For his part, Manuel Patrouillard appreciated the efforts made by the Council to facilitate the work of the organizations, stressing full concern for the continuity of work in order to achieve common humanitarian goals that meet the actual needs of the benefi

ciaries.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of UN and International Organizations, Turki Jamil.

Source: Yemen News Agency