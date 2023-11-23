Jordan set for mild weather, scattered showers this weekend



The meteorological outlook for Thursday presented a pattern of mild weather conditions prevailing across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba experience moderate temperatures.

Varying cloud cover is also expected, particularly in the eastern and southeastern parts of the kingdom, with isolated chances of scattered showers accompanied by occasional thunder in the eastern areas. Winds are forecast to be initially moderate and southeast-oriented, later transitioning to a northwest direction by evening.

As reported by the Jordan Meteorological Department, Friday will maintain the prevailing mild temperatures in most regions, with moderate conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds are anticipated while the winds maintain a moderate southeastern direction, intermittently increasing in intensity.

Saturday’s weather forecast mirrors the trend, continuing the mild climate across Jordan and the moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and

Aqaba, accompanied by high-altitude cloud formations.

Temperatures across different areas today are estimated to vary, ranging between 19-10 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 17-8 in West Amman, 16-8 in the northern highlands, and 28-19 degrees Celsius in the Gulf of Aqaba.

Source: Jordan News Agency