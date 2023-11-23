Foreign ministry condemns Dutch extremist’s statements deny Palestinian rights



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced the right-wing Dutch extremist Geert Wilders for his remarks that contradicted the rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to an independent state with sovereignty over their own territory, and for reflecting racist and ridiculous ideas that suggested a resolution to the Palestinian conflict could come at the expense of Jordan.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, said the racist parliamentarian’s provocative and abhorrent remarks are useless and have no impact other than validating his racism and extremism, which are products of a deplorable culture of hatred that everyone must oppose and denounce.

Qudah emphasized that the Dutch government needs to come out strongly against these remarks, which run counter to the friendly and respectful relationships that the two nations have built over the course of seven decades.

He drew attention to the representative’s long-standing and consistent racist statements, emphasizing that t

he ministry has previously denounced them and dealt with them immediately through Dutch government-approved methods.

Source: Jordan News Agency