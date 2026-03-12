Jordan Condemns Iranian Attack on Oman’s Salalah Port

Jordan: Jordan on Tuesday strongly condemned the Iranian attack on the Port of Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman, carried out with drones and resulting in damage to the port's fuel storage tanks. According to Jordan News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs affirmed its rejection and denunciation of these brutal attacks, calling them a clear violation of Oman's sovereignty and a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability. The ministry emphasized Jordan's unwavering solidarity with Oman in facing Iranian aggression and its full support for any measures taken to safeguard Oman's sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens.