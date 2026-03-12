FM Takes Part at Joint Ministerial Meeting Between Jordan, GCC Countries

Amman: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi is participating in the eighth joint ministerial meeting between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, via video conference.

According to Jordan News Agency, the meeting marks a significant collaboration effort between Jordan and the GCC countries. The discussions are expected to cover a range of regional and international issues, emphasizing cooperation in political, economic, and security matters.

The virtual format of the meeting highlights the commitment of the participating countries to maintain dialogue and strengthen ties, despite geographical distances. The joint ministerial meeting serves as a platform for fostering mutual understanding and addressing common challenges faced by the region.

The participation of Minister Ayman Safadi underscores Jordan's dedication to enhancing its relations with the GCC countries, aiming for collective progress and stability in the region.