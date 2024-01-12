JMP: American-British aggression against Yemen puts their interests in target zone



The Joint Meeting Parties(JMP) confirmed that what the Republic of Yemen was subjected to at dawn today, Friday, in terms of the brutal American-British aggression that included Sana’a and other provinces, is an ill-considered adventure and a major mistake whose consequences cannot be avoided.

JMP explained in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that this aggression by the two arrogant states against Yemen illegally places the American and British interests in Arab , Red seas and their military bases in region within the targeting circle of the Yemeni armed forces.

It expressed its absolute rejection and condemnation of this aggression, calling on the armed forces to respond appropriately and painfully to the Americans and the British on land and at sea, wherever possible, to harm them, their battleships, and their interests, while taking the initiative to prevent the navigation of their commercial , military ships from crossing through the Arab and Red Seas.

Source: Yemen News Agency