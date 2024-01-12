Crown Prince meets Singapore national security, education ministers

Singapore: His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met in Singapore on Friday with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Public Service.

The meeting covered the strong relations between Jordan and Singapore, as well as means of enhancing national security, as the two countries are surrounded by geopolitical unrest.

The two sides highlighted the importance of expanding partnership in countering terrorism through joint training and capacity building programmes, coordinating on threats that could undermine regional stability, and cooperating in defence technologies and cybersecurity, as the two counties have mutual and diverse expertise in this regard.

Crown Prince Al Hussein said Jordan continues to work towards regional peace and security, stressing that the region will not reach peace and stability, and the cycles of violence will continue, unless the Palestinian-Israe

li conflict is resolved.

His Royal Highness expressed concern over the escalating extremist discourse that fuels conflict, commending Singapore’s vote in favour of the UN General Assembly resolution to stop the war on Gaza, proposed by Jordan.

For their part, the two ministers commended Jordan’s pivotal role in the region, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, as well as the Kingdom’s efforts in working toward peace, security, and stability in the region and the world.

Source: Jordan News Agency