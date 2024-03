Beirut: Israeli airstrikes Sunday on southern Lebanon killed at least seven people, according to a security official.

A Lebanese security official said the Israeli strikes killed three in a raid that targeted a car on the outskirts of the town of Al-Habbara and four others in raids in the centre of the town.

He added, “Other raids also targeted forests, common areas and the centre of border towns, resulting in serious material damage.”

Source: Jordan News Agency