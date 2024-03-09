Childern celebrate advent of Ramadan in Old Sana’a under slogan ‘Palestine in our hearts’



Annually, the children and buds of Muammar in Old Sana’a District celebrate the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, with welcoming cheers and Ramadan cultural activities dedicated to welcoming the holy month.

Buds of Muammar celebration in Old Sana’a this year comes under the slogan ‘Palestine in our hearts,’ in solidarity with the children of Palestine in general and Gaza in particular.

During the celebration, many religious songs, poetic poems, welcome songs, cultural competitions, and theatrical clips were presented in support of the Palestinians, their just cause, and their steadfast resistance in the face of the American and European-backed Zionist aggression.

The joy and delight appeared on the faces of the children celebrating the advent of the month of Ramadan, and how proud they felt of the Yemeni people’s support for Palestine and support of Gaza in the face of the forces of Zionist arrogance.

Source: Yemen News Agency