Israeli artillery shelling targets Lebanese border towns



Israeli artillery pounded Lebanese border towns Saturday inflicting heavy damage, but no casualties were reported, Lebanese security sources said.

A security source told the Petra correspondent in Beirut that the bombardment targeted Hamoul and Ruweisat on the outskirts of Naqoura, Maroun al-Ras and Yarun as well as Alma al-Sha’b forests in the western sector of Southern Lebanon.

Simultaneously, Israeli fighter jets overflew Lebanese areas, and flares were fired with the aim of starting fires.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah group said in a statement that it fired rockets on an Israeli artillery position across the border and inflicted direct hits.

Source: Jordan News Agency