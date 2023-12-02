  • Date: December 3, 2023
  • Date: December 3, 2023

Clothing syndicate announces new donations to Gaza


The Textile, Readymade Clothes and Footwear Syndicate said Saturday businesses will donate items worth $2.4 million to the people of Gaza who are facing a brutal Israeli aggression.

President of the syndicate Sultan Allan also said some $374,000 was raised by traders to buy medicines and medical supplies to be sent to Gaza in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.

He told Petra that the donations were in response to His Majesty King Abdullah’s directive to send urgent humanitarian and medical supplies to Gazans to alleviate their plight.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages