Clothing syndicate announces new donations to Gaza



The Textile, Readymade Clothes and Footwear Syndicate said Saturday businesses will donate items worth $2.4 million to the people of Gaza who are facing a brutal Israeli aggression.

President of the syndicate Sultan Allan also said some $374,000 was raised by traders to buy medicines and medical supplies to be sent to Gaza in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.

He told Petra that the donations were in response to His Majesty King Abdullah’s directive to send urgent humanitarian and medical supplies to Gazans to alleviate their plight.

