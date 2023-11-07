Israeli airstrikes displace 70% of Gaza’s population

About 70 percent of the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million population has been forcibly displaced from their homes due to the Israeli occupation’s ongoing airstrikes since October 7, according to the government media office in the Gaza Strip. The office cited the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor as confirming that the Gaza Strip was bombed with 1,000 tons of explosives at an average of 82 tons per square kilometer. The report also states that the per capita share of explosives resulting from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip exceeded 10 kilograms. Around 2 percent of Gaza’s total population has been directly affected by Israel’s indiscriminate bombing that has been going on for a month, added the office. It stated that a person is injured every minute, that 15 people die every hour, that 6 children die every hour, and that 5 women die every hour. Many hospitals and primary care centers in Gaza are not functioning as half of the hospitals and 62% of primary care centers are out of service. The bombing has caused extensive damage to housing units, with 50% of them being damaged and 10% completely destroyed. The education system and religious centers have also been affected, with 33% of schools and 14% of mosques being damaged. Additionally, 9% of schools and 5% of mosques in the Gaza Strip are out of service or completely demolished. The death toll from the Israeli occupation’s air raids on Gaza reached more than 10,000 Palestinians, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women, and more than 25,000 injuries since October 7. In the West Bank, 160 Palestinians were killed and 2,150 were arrested, according to official Palestinian sources.

Source: Jordan News Agency