  • Date: April 13, 2024
  • Date: April 13, 2024

Iranian, Pakistani Presidents Stress Need to Support Joint Action

Tehran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the need to support joint action in all fields and increase the exchange of information to overcome the security challenges of the two countries.

This came during a phone call between them today, according to Iran’s IRNA news agency.

During the call, the Pakistani President expressed his concern about the humanitarian crisis and the genocide of Palestinians by the Israeli occupation forces and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: Qatar News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages