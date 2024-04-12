Eid visits to Almoravids on number of fronts in Taiz and Hodeidah



Ibb Province Undersecretary Sadiq Hamza, along with leaders and notables of Baadan District, visited Almoravids on Maqbana front in Taiz province on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Undersecretary Hamza and the Director of Baadan District, Mufaddal Al-Jalal, briefed them on the conditions of Almoravid, offering them congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, and livestock and Eid gifts.

The visitors stressed that the heroic fronts and fields brought glory to Yemen and liberated it from external guardianship… praising the sacrifices and legendary epics of Almoravids and all members of the armed forces.

For his part, the Commander of the 14th Brigade, Sammad, Brigadier General Abdul Majeed Al-Hakim, welcomed the visitors from the leaders and people of Ibb province, stressing the high readiness of the stationed personnel in performing their duties.

During the visit, in which they were accompanied by the Director of the Branch Directorate, Jamal Al-Mazhani, the visitors exchanged congratulations with the

stationers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, and presented them with Eid gifts and livestock.

They expressed their pride in Almoravids in the fields of heroism to defend the homeland… stressing that the free Yemeni people stand with the heroes in confronting the aggression and supporting the nation’s issues.

While Colonel Ali Al-Warsi, in his speech, praised the Almoravid visit, stressing the steadfastness and readiness of the Almoravid to implement any directives issued by the leadership.

Source: Yemen News Agency