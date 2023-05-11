[INVNT GROUP]™ achieves record global growth, accelerating history-making brand campaigns, strategic partnerships, and humanitarian work.

New York, NY, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — [INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT and leading agency portfolio of complementary brand storytelling disciplines, continues its explosive growth trajectory and worldwide expansion, reporting a top line revenue of $142 Million in 2022, up over 132% year-over-year (YOY).

Led by Scott Cullather, President & CEO of [INVNT GROUP] and CEO of INVNT.ATOM, the group represents a growing portfolio of innovative complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking brands everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere.

Operating across 9 offices in 6 countries and counting on over 270 employees globally, the full-service group leads clients including Lamborghini, AWS, PepsiCo, Samsung, General Motors, Spotify, Merck, Meta, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Pfizer, SHRM and Netflix. Attributing its explosive growth to a unique formula of engagement-driven brand campaigns, production of disruptive events and experiences, launch of new vertical business units, strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and pro bono humanitarian initiatives.

Since 2008 [INVNT GROUP] has thoughtfully expanded its global service offerings through the launch of new divisions and initiatives: INVNT.ATOM the digital innovation and Web3 agency based in Singapore; Hypnogram the boutique OOH-focused creative multimedia studio; INVNT Higher Ed , events designed for colleges and universities; and BZAR the group’s proprietary, self-funded, decentralized content led metaverse; established as a marketplace for physical and digital transactions, NFTs, entertainment, social and gaming experiences.

The GROUP also bet big on live, with the newly formed ITP LIVE , strategically acquiring full-service production companies including: InSync Production Services Inc., Thunder Audio, Morpheus Lights, and Any Venue Video. For over 25 years, these production companies have supported the design and execution of experiential and live entertainment programs for many of the largest corporations, trade associations, sports franchises, governmental agencies (including the White House), and musical artists: Bruce Springsteen, Snoop Dog, Lady Gaga, Lionel Richie, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Metallica, Post Malone, Tyler Perry and more.

Prior to adding these offerings the group consisted of founding agencies including: modern brand strategy firm Folk Hero ; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning ; production studio & digital creative agency, HEVĒ ; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT .

“Our growing global mission and our Group are powered by the future of BrandStory, engagement, and community. Working with many of the most dynamic brands and organizations across a multiverse of industries – each influencing their markets, audiences, the environment, and our collective society. We pride ourselves on being a big, small agency defined by a tapestry of creativity, innovation, diverse perspectives, and disciplines. Above all, we believe in doing great work, and work that does great things,” Scott Cullather, President & CEO of [INVNT GROUP] and CEO of INVNT.ATOM.

Named best-in-class for Marketing on Inc.’s Best in Business list, [INVNT GROUP] has delivered award-winning campaigns for a diverse roster of global brand partners and pro bono humanitarian causes, leading across creative, strategy, design, production, content, and marketing communications, including:

Back-to-back Lamborghini Campaigns: Launched the world’s first 1:1 NFT supercar auction attached to the last physical Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé, in collaboration with Steve Aoki, Krista Kim, and RM Sotheby’s. INVNT.ATOM led the campaign, and HEVĒ designed and produced digital content, along with Hypnogram. This collaboration generated 587 Million social media impressions, with the auction closing at $1.6 Million USD – landing it in the top 10 brand new Lamborghinis ever sold at auction. On the heels of that campaign, INVNT.ATOM launched Lamborghini’s 60 th anniversary celebration with ‘The Epic Road Trip’ an 8-month long NFT drop campaign. Collectively, the two campaigns garnered 1.8 Billion global media impressions.

PepsiCo Expo 2020 Dubai: INVNT designed and built three one-of-a-kind, interactive, and educational pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. Each pavilion was designed around core Expo themes of Mobility (The Bolt: Gatorade), Sustainability (The Drop: Aquafina), and Opportunity (The Plus: Pepsi Black + Lays). Open for 6 months, welcoming over 24 Million people physically and 50 Million virtually, the brand experience generated 246 Million global media impressions.

One Plus: Hypnogram was commissioned by OnePlus to create anamorphic video illusions on 3 different 3D billboards to promote the latest OnePlus flagship mobile device, Ovaltine across Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and NYC. Hypnogram strategized to create a viral and shareable experience, something that had never done before with the ‘Naked Eye 3D’ billboard format. The NYC (Times Square) OnePlus billboard garnered over 538K overall impressions.

AESPA X Blake Kathryn NFT Collection: Aespa, the globally acclaimed female K-Pop group (and the first group in the metaverse with matching avatars) joined forces with visual and digital artist Blake Kathryn and INVNT.ATOM, to launch an exclusive NFT collection via Sotheby’s. The AEGirls collection marked the world’s first collaboration between a K-pop group and a global NFT artist.

Some of [INVNT GROUP]’s mission-focused Pro Bono work:

Championing ‘Freedom for All’ with Dr. Opal Lee the grandmother of Juneteenth – campaigning and delivering over 2 Million signatures to the White House, resulting in the historic federal passing of Juneteenth as a national holiday in the U.S., as well as talent representation with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, and strategic partnerships w/ Adidas, Smithsonian, NBC, Sephora, and more.

Alongside United Talent Agency (UTA), [INVNT GROUP] hosted the ‘Ukraine Solidarity to Action’ fundraising event by BlueCheck Ukraine, a humanitarian aid initiative co-founded by actor/director Liev Schreiber and UTA co-founder and CEO of Doctors Without Borders – USA executive director and BlueCheck Ukraine co-founder, Jason Cone. The event raised more than $250,000, with funds going directly towards supporting local Ukrainian NGOs and grassroots organizations providing on-the-ground humanitarian assistance to civilians severely impacted by the war.

[INVNT GROUP] partnered with Sunflower Network, a non-profit organization focused on providing direct and essential aid to Ukrainians in need, to present the Sonya exhibition on an online New York City pop-up charity art gallery and fundraising space exhibiting the work of Ukrainian artists and fundraising towards direct aid to Ukraine. The exhibit brought in over $200,000 in fundraising aid.

In partnership with the Deep Creek Lions Club, who since 1973 has been providing visually impaired youth with the opportunity to learn to downhill ski through the Blind Skiers Program, [INVNT GROUP] powered a fundraising gala highlighting achievements of program volunteers and participants, recruiting new members, and raising funds to grow the program into the future.

The Drum and [INVNT GROUP] hosted the second annual fundraiser of the traditional Scottish celebration raising funds for Brixton Finishing School in support of expanding diversity in our experiential, creative, and events industry for marginalized communities across all identities – raising over £18,500 for the effort.

“[INVNT GROUP]’s growth is a testament to not only our spectacular global team, but also the impact of our clients, partners, and causes. Since founding the GROUP’s original live brand storytelling business INVNT, we’ve helped industry leaders and organizations around the world activate at emerging frontiers of engagement – launching in new markets and connecting them to their most relevant audiences. Our geographic expansion around the world grants us unique operational opportunities to reach and build communities at scale, in more direct and creative ways,” Kristina McCoobery, CEO of INVNT and COO of [INVNT GROUP].

[INVNT GROUP] announced strategic business partnerships with MSM, the global talent and motorsport agency, and Trident3, the Web3 platform onboarding brands into the world of Web3, the metaverse, and NFTs. The partnerships aim to offer best-in-class marketing and commercial solutions across respective industries. HEVĒ, also announced a client partnership with SHRM (Society of Human Resource Management), the largest HR organization in the world, with HEVĒ as agency of record, leading SHRM’s brand messaging, creative design, and digital marketing strategies globally as the Human Resources organization celebrates its 75th Anniversary.

“Our business model is rooted in investment-worthy experiential moments that create brand growth, build community, engagement, and drive revenue. We’re thrilled with [INVNT GROUP]’s trajectory as we continue broadening our business and partnership plans, cultivating the future of the experiential industry globally. Through ongoing strategic organic growth and acquisitions, we continue to provide more juice from the squeeze for our clients, key stakeholders, team members, and shareholders,” Wolf Karbe, CFO of [INVNT GROUP].

ABOUT [INVNT GROUP]

[INVNT GROUP] was established as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT in 2008, with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. With offices in New York, Sydney, London, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Stockholm, Detroit, and Washington D.C.; headed by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information visit www.invntgroup.com

