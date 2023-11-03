International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Participates in AfriCaribbean Investment Forum in Guyana

Guyana, The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Bank Group, participated yesterday in the second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF23), which was held in Guyana under the theme ‘Creating a Shared Prosperous Future,’ with the participation of around 1,400 people from 33 African countries, 13 Caribbean regions, and 18 other countries.

The forum discussed linking Africa and the Caribbean in the fields of logistics, transportation, economic ties, trade, and payment systems to enhance global communications and develop trade in the targeted countries.

African and Caribbean governments, with the participation of business people from both parties, signed several agreements that included energy, tourism, logistics, construction, agriculture, sports, and the thriving creative industries.

Source: Saudi Press Agency