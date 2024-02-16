Interior minister receives Iraqi, Lebanese counterparts



Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya at Queen Alia International Airport, on Friday, received Iraqi Interior Minister Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari and Lebanese Interior Minister Judge Bassam Mawlawi.

Ministries Al-Shammari and Mawlawi are in the Kingdom to take part in a quadripartite meeting of interior ministries from Jordan, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, which is being hosted by Amman.

The meeting aims at discussing cooperative strategies for addressing and battling the drug phenomenon

Source: Jordan News Agency