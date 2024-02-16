Component of Southern Movement: Yemen not give consideration any pressure from enemiesPrince Faisal sworn in as Regent

The component of the Southern Movement confirmed that Yemen fully prepared and ready to confront any escalation by the nation’s enemies, and does not give consideration to any pressure coming from the enemies.

The statement indicated that America is the maker of terrorism and its official and exclusive sponsor in the world, as it is the one which killed and is killing Yemeni and Palestinian peoples.

The statement considered the classification on the terrorist lists by the American terrorist enemy as evidence of recognition and testimony to the validity and safety of the Yemeni path and approach.

Source: Yemen News Agency

His Royal Highness Prince Faisal Bin Al Hussein on Friday was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

Source: Jordan News Agency