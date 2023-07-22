Insan Organization condemns assassination World Food Program Director of the in Taiz

Insan Organization for Rights and Liberties condemned the assassination of Muayad Hamidi (Jordanian), director of the World Food Program in Taiz province, which is under the control of the mercenaries of aggression.

In a statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the organization held the so-called Presidential Council of the mercenaries and the security authorities in the province responsible for this heinous crime that befell a humanitarian worker who had and still has a role to contribute to the humanitarian relief programs for the Yemeni people.

The statement demanded that the perpetrators and those involved be arrested and handed over to justice so that they receive their punishment.

The organization called on all international and local human rights organizations, led by the International Human Rights Council, to condemn this heinous crime and put pressure on the concerned parties to assume legal and moral responsibility, facilitate humanitarian relief activities and work, and provide full security protection for workers in humanitarian organizations.

Source: Yemen News Agency