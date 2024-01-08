Industry Ministry commemorates International Muslim Women’s Day



In Sana’a, Industry and Trade Ministry organized today,Monday, an event on International Muslim Women’s Day occasion- birth of Al-Zahra, peace be upon her anniversary.

In the event, Industry Minister, Muhammad Sharaf Al-Mutahhar, considered the event of the birth of Lady Fatima Al-Zahra an opportunity to draw lessons from her fragrant biography and learn from the principles that she received from the educator and teacher, Muhammad, the Messenger of God, upon him and his family, the best prayers and peace.

He pointed out that Al-Zahra, peace be upon her, represents the finest model that every Muslim woman must imitate, with her sublime qualities and attributes, and this is reflected in her family , practical reality in terms of raising young people ,generations , building a Muslim society immune to false cultures in light of the fierce attack on the Islamic nation with cultural invasion and soft wars.

He also pointed out that Yemeni women have proven their competence and ability to withstand and bear respo

nsibility during the years of aggression and siege on Yemen and to have given birth to heroes who wrote the most wonderful heroic epics in defense of the homeland, religion, dignity and pride.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Industry, Ahmed Muhammad Al-Shutari, pointed out that celebrating this occasion is an opportunity to clarify and clarify Islam’s view of women, in which the enemy is trying to twist the compass in a way that serves his destructive project for the nation.

He called for the imitation of Lady Fatima Al-Zahra, peace be upon her, because of the values and morals of faith that characterized her. Great, it reflected the extent of her awareness and insight that made her a successful role model for Muslim women.

While the Director of the Women’s Department in the Ministry, Fadwa Noman, pointed out the importance of following the example of Lady Fatima Al-Zahra and the great values and morals of faith that characterized her.

Source: Yemen News Agency