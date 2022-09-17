IGAD and IUCEA Come into Agreement to Sign a MOU.

(Mombasa, Kenya): Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and Inter – University Council for East Africa ( IUCEA ) come in to agreement to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) sets for the terms and understanding between the two parties to cooperate jointly on the implementation of regional TVET Qualification Framework within the member states and beyond.

The proposed Agreement is aimed at formalising the cooperation between the IGAD and IUCEA to carry out joint activities that will eventually produce an integrated and harmonised regional Qualifications Framework and also training and educations systems that will facilitate and enhance cooperation in education between the two blocks and countries therein and facilitate mutual recognition of qualifications and mobility of learners and professionals labour.

According to IGAD source, the two parties come in to agreement on the workshop organised by IUCEA which is ongoing in Mombasa from 12-16 September, 2022.

During the discussion, IGAD representative Mr. Fisseha Meseret , Program Officer- Inclusive Education, Health and Social Development Division, explained the importance of this bilateral relationship for the region and showcased the commitment of IGAD in actualising it.

IUCEA Executive Secretary professor Gaspard Bagankimbona on his part said that the collaboration is one important milestone that can strengthen overall development of the region.

Furthermore the Executive Secretary stressed the importance of IGAD in the East Africa region and applauded to work closely.

The proposed MoU is expected to provide mechanism for coordinated approaches in the implementation of Regional TVET Qualifications Framework and Occupations Standards, Quality Assurance and Curriculum Development, Industrial Training, linkage with industry, among others.

The importance of bringing together the stakeholders which are engaged in the implementation of harmonised education and training systems and qualifications framework in the Eastern African and Horn of Africa region is fundamental to skills portability and mobility the region.

They are all working towards developing harmonised education and training systems including Qualifications Frameworks. Considering that both is all working on common and mutually beneficial regional interventions for promotion of regional integration.

The meeting is accompanied by the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia State minister of Ministry of labours and social, Dr Beker Shale and other invited guests and participants from Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

The IGAD member countries (Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda) and EAC member countries (Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda) some of which are members of both blocks are all in Eastern and Horn of African sub-region and are coordinated by IGAD and IUCEA as inter-governmental organisations. There is a need for the two sub-regional blocks to work together in order to share the expertise and experiences. It is also important to avoid unnecessary duplication of such initiative.

After all, this contributes to African Union agenda of harmonisation of education and training systems.

Source: Intergovernmental Authority on Development