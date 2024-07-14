Ibb discusses UNOPS plan implementation in Yareem, Sada

Ibb governorate on Saturday hosted a meeting to discuss the application of the UN Office for Projects Services (UNOPS) plan, funded by the World Bank, in Yareem and Sada districts.

The meeting reviewed a matrix of projects presented to UNOPS in the fields of roads, water, sanitation and cleaning.

The local authority is willing to ease any challenges facing the implementation of UNOPS projects meeting the public needs in the two districts, Yareem district’s director, Mohamed al-Khaled, said.

Roads, water, sanitation and cleaning projects will be implemented in the two districts in accordance with resources and requirement plan, UNOPS director in Yemen, Rayhan Zwar, said.

Source: Yemen News Agency