Human Rights condemns US Authorities’ violations of peaceful protesters at Universities



The Ministry of Human Rights condemned in the strongest terms the violations and repression and arrests of peaceful demonstrators in American universities by the US authorities against the background of their demand to stop the crimes of genocide in Gaza.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the Ministry of Human Rights denounced the acts of intimidation practiced by the US authorities to silence, harass and intimidate protesters and threaten university administrations with more arrests if demonstrations and protests continue, demanding an immediate end to the aggression on Gaza.

It pointed out that America is not in a position to advise others on this aspect or to study the human rights situation in other countries given America’s dark record in the field of human rights, whether at the international or domestic levels.

The statement pointed out that the protests of American universities revealed new dimensions of the cruelty and violence practiced by the administration of this count

ry towards peaceful assemblies, despite the fact that America pays lip service to freedom of peaceful assembly, and it has become clear that the American people are also victims of racism, arrogance and tyranny of the rulers of the White House.

The statement recalled the cases of human rights violations in this country, including the rights of women, children, blacks, immigrants, prisoners and others, and the types of discrimination and imprisonment that different minorities in America are subjected to, and their constant exposure to hate speech on the media and social media.

“It is no longer a secret that America has the largest number of prisoners in the world and at the top of the countries with the highest rates of torture use in its record,” It said.

The Ministry of Human Rights pointed out that America has caused in the past decades scars, effects and harmful consequences on human rights and fundamental freedoms, and stands today in front of the international popular will to stop the aggression and s

iege on Gaza, and continues to violate the sovereignty of Yemen and other countries.

It stated that America reminds the world of its criminality in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya under the pretext of establishing democracy, which led to the death of millions of civilians, including women and children, and its stand behind the establishment and support of the terrorist organization ISIS and its use as a tool against the peoples of the region.

“America’s imposition of a wide range of illegal and cruel unilateral sanctions against Palestine, Yemen and other countries is in fact a crime against humanity and a gross violation of human rights committed by the United States,” It said.

The Ministry of Human Rights affirmed its support for student protest movements in America and similar protests in European countries against the Zionist entity and its supporters, including America, Britain, France, Germany and others.

It praised the humanitarian attitude of American university students, which reflects the increased

state of societal awareness towards the Palestinian cause and the brutal Israeli practices in Gaza.

The Ministry renewed its demands for international human rights mechanisms and laws to fulfill their basic duty to end the widespread cases of gross and serious violations of human rights, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by the Zionist entity with US-European support in Gaza. It called for mobilizing international humanitarian efforts to pursue the responsibility of the perpetrators of these crimes and their Western supporters.

Source: Yemen News Agency