HRH Crown Prince Meets Prime Minister of Vietnam on Sidelines of GCC-ASEAN Summit

Riyadh, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met in Riyadh today with Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, on the sidelines of the summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries in various fields, and promising opportunities for their development.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz; the Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz; the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz; the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz; the Minister of the National Guard, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah; and the official delegation accompanying the prime minister of Vietnam.

Source: Saudi Press Agency