HRH Crown Prince Meets Prime Minister of Laos on Sidelines of GCC-ASEAN Summit

Riyadh, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met today with Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Sonexay Siphandone on the sidelines of Riyadh Summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz; Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz; Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz; Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz; Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz; and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

The meeting was also attended by the official delegation of the prime minister of Laos.

Source: Saudi Press Agency