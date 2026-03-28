Hong Kong Restaurants Claim Top Two Spots in Asia’s 50 Best

“Culinary Capital” Title Reaffirmed with Over 200 Restaurants Listed in Internationally Acclaimed Gourmet Guides

HKTB Chairman x The Chairman Danny Yip

HONG KONG, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following last year’s “The World’s 50 Best Bars” Award Ceremony in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) this year brought the “Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026” Awards Ceremony to Hong Kong for the first time. The event today (25 March) brought together over 1,000 culinary industry representatives, renowned chefs and media worldwide. Top local Cantonese restaurant The Chairman and contemporary Cantonese restaurant Wing secured first and second places respectively on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list, once again highlighting the leading position of Hong Kong’s dining scene in Asia.

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HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam said: “We extend our sincere gratitude to the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants team for selecting Hong Kong for the first time as the host city for the Awards Ceremony. This international award recognises the outstanding achievements of the culinary sector. I am very proud of Hong Kong’s remarkable accomplishments in this year’s Awards. Together with the ‘MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2026’ and ‘The Black Pearl Restaurant Guide’, over 200 restaurants have been listed in these internationally acclaimed gourmet guides, reaffirming Hong Kong’s position as a “Culinary Capital” in Asia. We are delighted to welcome the esteemed Asian chefs and other culinary professionals attending the Awards Ceremony to Hong Kong, and we warmly invite everyone to explore the city’s unique and diverse gastronomic charm by following the master chefs’ curated recommendations featured in the citywide ‘Taste Hong Kong’ Gourmet Guide.”

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Danny Yip, owner of The Chairman, said “Being named The Best Restaurant in Asia for the second time is a huge honour for our entire team, and to achieve it here in Hong Kong makes it even more meaningful. This recognition — as well as the strong results for the city on this year’s list — reflects the depth and diversity that define Hong Kong’s dining culture today. It’s a privilege to represent our city in this way and to continue sharing the traditions and stories that shape our cuisine.”

Hong Kong Leads Asia Culinary Landscape with Two Restaurants in the Top Three

Together with the previously announced extended list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (51th – 100th), a total of ten Hong Kong restaurants were recommended in the Asian edition of the prestigious list. These include six restaurants in the top 50: while The Chairman and Wing topped the list at first and second spots, Neighborhood (No. 24), Estro (No. 32), Caprice (No. 35), and Mono (No.46) stayed strong on the list. Four other restaurants were also featured in the extended list, namely Ta Vie (No. 68), Vea (No. 70), Andō (No. 88), and Amber (No. 90). With this stellar performance, Hong Kong reaffirmed its leading position in the regional culinary scene. The winning restaurants cover a diverse range of cuisines, demonstrating Hong Kong’s unique appeal as a melting pot of global flavours and a hub for star-rated dining establishments.

In the recently announced “Black Pearl Restaurant Guide”, the number of Hong Kong entries increased to 39, up from last year, including four first-time entries – Mosu Hong Kong, founded by three-Michelin-star South Korean chef Sung Anh; Jee, a Cantonese-French fusion restaurant; contemporary Indian restaurant Leela, and Cantonese fine-dining establishment Man Ho Chinese Restaurant. In addition, homegrown chef Vicky Cheng of Chinese-French restaurant VEA, and Terry Ho, Chef de Cuisine of French restaurant Amber, received the Master Chef Award and the Young Chef Award respectively in the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, affirming the distinguished reputation of Hong Kong’s culinary talent in the Asian dining scene. In the “MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2026”, more Hong Kong establishments were awarded MICHELIN stars than in the previous year, bringing a total to 77 Michelin-starred restaurants in one destination, further demonstrating the world-class standard of the city’s culinary scene.

Top Asian Chefs and Global Media Gather in Hong Kong to Experience the City’s Culinary

Capitalising on the opportunity presented by major culinary event being hosted in Hong Kong, HKTB arranged exchanges between leading Asian chefs and renowned local culinary talent, enabling them to experience the city’s diverse gastronomic offerings and produce promotional videos dedicated to “Taste Hong Kong”. In addition, HKTB leveraged its global network to invite media representatives from the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and other key markets to visit Hong Kong. In addition to attending the award ceremony for media coverage of the event, HKTB curated a series of immersive culinary experiences to fully showcase Hong Kong’s unique charm as a Culinary Capital.

Highlights of the itinerary included engaging with local master chef Vicky Cheng to gain firsthand insight into his exceptional culinary skills and cooking philosophy; participating in a dim sum workshop led by master chef Wong Lung-to, Executive Chef of Forum Restaurant, to learn how to make classic Cantonese dim sum such as siu mai (Cantonese pork dumplings) and har gow (shrimp dumplings); and joining an egg tart baking workshop. Media representatives were also invited to dine at several listed restaurants and visit emerging bars to experience Hong Kong’s diverse food and beverage culture in full. Through in-depth media coverage, the media trip will help promote Hong Kong’s distinctive culinary appeal to audiences worldwide, attracting more visitors to explore “Taste Hong Kong” and further consolidating the city’s status as a Culinary Capital.

11 Exclusive Collaborative Signature Sessions around the Awards Ceremony to Share Hong Kong’s Gastronomic Experiences

To encourage locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere surrounding the award ceremony, HKTB partnered with the organiser for the first time this year to invite 40 internationally renowned and local award-winning restaurants to present 11 limited-time collaborative Signature Sessions covering various global cuisines, bringing multiple tasting surprises to locals and visitors. The events attracted many locals and visitors, allowing everyone to experience the charm of global cuisines converging in Hong Kong at a single table.

Full results of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026:

https://www.theworlds50best.com/asia/en/list/1-50

Members of the media can download the press release and the photos from the following links:

Press release: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/hktb/newsroom/press-releases.html

Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19Klgl88mvnu39tK71nUkqtX3f9GOG5n2?usp=sharing

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms Holly Chan

Tel: 2807 6206

Email: [email protected] Ms Irene Tsang

Tel: 2807 6541

Email: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a1c70a5-1952-411e-a573-383b93e2869f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc143291-d78b-4f50-81d7-6e6e4933d03e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d1999bb-4156-474b-846e-3eb89f934ace

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