HOFA Announce New Digital Art Awards, in Collaboration with Exhibition Partner PhillipsX

Sougwen Chung, ‘SPECTRAL – Oscillation 1’, 2024, Acrylic on Perspex, Created with D.O.U.G._5 Bespoke Robotic System, 152.5 x 152 cm (Image courtesy of Phillips & HOFA)

Sougwen Chung, ‘SPECTRAL – Oscillation 1’, 2024, Acrylic on Perspex, Created with D.O.U.G._5 Bespoke Robotic System, 152.5 x 152 cm (Image courtesy of Phillips & HOFA)

LONDON, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HOFA Gallery announce the launch of the Digital Art Awards , an initiative in collaboration with exhibition partner PhillipsX. Heralding a new era of recognition for digital art. This event celebrates innovative practices at the intersection of art and technology, including AI, immersive and generative media. The awards ceremony will take place on 15 May 2025, featuring the four key categories of Still Image, Moving Image, Innovation and Experiential, and followed by a public exhibition hosted by Phillips in London, from 16–22 May 2025.

As a highlight of London’s spring art calendar, the inaugural awards celebrates the growing cultural significance of digital art and spotlights artists redefining visual culture through algorithmic aesthetics and human-machine collaboration. Visitors can engage with the artworks and ideas shaping the future of digital art.

Twenty international finalists will be selected for their work pushing the boundaries of digital creativity. Each category winner will receive a $10,000 USDC commission for a new artwork. Finalists and winners will be chosen by a panel of leading experts in art and innovation.

Early applicants include several prominent figures in digital and generative art, such as Sarah Meyohas, Sougwen Chung, Emily Xie, Operator and Kevin Abosch—underscoring the calibre of talent the awards are already attracting.

The public exhibition hosted by Phillips will feature the winning works from each category, alongside a curated selection of pieces from some finalists, offering a spectrum of the innovation driving digital art.

The awards build on the success of SPACES, HOFA’s selling exhibition series, hosted by Phillips through its selling exhibition platform, PhillipsX. This initiative is dedicated to championing artists at the nexus of art, science, and technology. Winning artists will also join this programme, with new works shown at exhibitions, fairs and select institutional collaborations.

The Digital Art Awards are proudly backed by Hivemind Capital Partners’ Digital Culture Fund. Hivemind is committed to championing established digital artists while nurturing emerging talent and building a sustainable economic foundation for the flourishing digital art ecosystem. Other partners include ApeChain, a global platform for the next generation of creators and culture shakers, and global crypto bank Amina.

Elio D’Anna, Co-Founder of HOFA and the Digital Art Awards said: “The Digital Art Awards represent an important recognition of the artists shaping the future. Through our partnership with Phillips, we are committed to championing innovation and providing a platform for visionary talents to redefine art and technology.”

Emma-Louise O’Neill

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cb454d1-8949-4da1-8994-43ab283d40af

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001079568