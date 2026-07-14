HKSTP Park Company Wins 2nd Runner-Up in Rocket Fuel East Startup Competition

Largest Ecosystem Lineup at LEAP East 2026 Achieves Over 1,500 Business Matching Sessions

MEINONG ROBOT, a company within HKSTP ecosystem, stood out among more than 500 competing startups to win the 2nd Runner-Up in the Rocket Fuel East Startup Competition, securing a US$10,000 equity-free award; another park company, GenEditBio, also advanced to the Top 6 finalists.

HKSTP joined hands with more than 30 park companies to take the global stage of LEAP East as the event’s exclusive Tech Ecosystem Partner, facilitating over 1,500 business discussions and meetings.

Under the theme “Gateway to the NEXT”, the HKSTP Pavilion featured innovations from 23 park companies, attracting more than 3,000 visits.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 July 2026 – MEINONG ROBOT, a company from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) ecosystem, won the 2nd Runner-Up in the Rocket Fuel East Startup Competition at LEAP East 2026, secured a US$10,000 equity-free award and gained exposure to global investors to accelerate its business expansion. Another park company, GenEditBio, also outperformed more than 500 competing startups and made it to the Top 6 Finalists.

Making its debut in the Asia-Pacific region, LEAP East chose Hong Kong as its host city, bringing together technology leaders, investors, policymakers and tech ventures. As the event’s exclusive Tech Ecosystem Partner, HKSTP participated alongside more than 30 park companies, facilitating over 1,500 business discussions and meetings from 8 to 10 July.

Under the theme “Gateway to the NEXT”, the HKSTP Pavilion featured innovations from 23 park companies across four key sectors: Life and Health Tech, GreenTech & Sustainability, Smart Cities & Urban Tech, and AI, Data & Robotics, attracting more than 3,000 visits.

Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: “LEAP East’s decision to land its first overseas edition in Hong Kong delivers three important messages to the I&T community. First, Hong Kong has become tech companies’ gateway into the global markets, which reflects the development and achievements of Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem over the years and demonstrates the city’s unique ability to connect Middle Eastern capital, Asia-Pacific markets and supply chains in the Chinese Mainland, positioning Hong Kong as a true I&T hub. Second, the Middle East and other emerging markets represent the next strategic destination for tech companies. Driven by numerous application scenarios in smart cities, green energy and AI infrastructure, together with the ambitious transformation agenda under Saudi Vision 2030, these markets offer unprecedented growth opportunities for Hong Kong tech companies. Third, Hong Kong’s I&T community is demonstrating a growing global impact. From HKSTP executives and park companies contributing to international forums and thought leadership discussions, to HKSTP serving as the exclusive Tech Ecosystem Partner, and two park companies reaching the Top 6 of the Rocket Fuel East Startup Competition, with one securing the 2nd Runner-Up, all of these achievements underscore Hong Kong’s increasingly prominent position on the global I&T stage.”

In addition, Terry Wong, CEO, Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer, Filla Mak, Chief Property and Asset Officer, and Dr Charleston Sin, Head of AI & Data, took part in keynote sessions and panel discussions throughout the event. They shared strategic insights on HKSTP’s I&T ecosystem, biotech, smart cities, and AI, fostering international dialogue, inspiring new breakthroughs and collaborations, and further strengthening HKSTP’s influence within the global I&T ecosystem.

To strengthen connections between park companies and the international innovation community, HKSTP co-organised “Build East: Agentic AI Demo Day and Tour” with Minds by Animoca Brands one day before LEAP East 2026, inviting global investors and startups to gain first-hand insights into Hong Kong’s largest I&T ecosystem and explore cross-border collaboration and investment opportunities.

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 16,000 research professionals and over 2,400 technology companies from 26 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.

Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.

Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.