Her Highness Attends First QF Schools Commencement Ceremony

HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), has attended the first Qatar Foundation Schools Commencement Ceremony, which celebrated the achievements 249 graduates from seven schools at Qatar National Convention Centre.

HE Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani also attended the ceremony, along with a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers, including HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, as well as QF teachers and faculty members, and families of graduating students.

HE Sheikha Hind said: “During your high school journey, you have proved that you have the strength and determination to overcome challenges. You are now deservedly entering a new journey, in a world that is changing and developing at incredible speed, and that is characterized by innovation and unlimited potential, requiring flexibility and the ability to adapt.” “I urge you to face the challenges that await you along your coming journey with determination and resolve, and to remember that failure is not an end point, but rather a starting point on the path to success. This is why you must work hard, continue to achieve, and never stop learning,” Her Excellency added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abeer Al Khalifa, President of Pre-University Education, QF, said: “This unified ceremony signifies an important milestone in our journey. At QF, we believe in the power of education to change the world, and we strive to advance knowledge and expertise that will help our students achieve their aspirations.

“Since its establishment, QF has embraced the profound impact of education as a catalyst for transformation. Through its pioneering educational system, with a steadfast commitment to advancement, QF strives to continually enhance its academic knowledge and expertise, ultimately benefiting our students and their parents, faculty members, and the community as a whole,” she added.

And she told the graduating students: “We are proud that you are part of an ecosystem shaping the bright future of our nation through education. You have the power to make a difference, motivate others, and be catalysts for change. Today, as you stand before us, filled with pride, your academic journey in our schools has been enriched with unique experiences. Your achievements and continuous efforts have left an indelible mark, evident in your teamwork, voluntary activities, community engagement, and awareness of local and global issues. You have influenced us with your creative ideas, your determination, and your vision for humanity.” “Forge ahead on your path of excellence – graduation is the beginning of a new phase of seeking knowledge and contributing to a brighter future. Your heritage is your strength, an integral part of your identity, and preserving your roots is vital for future success. The doors of Education City will always remain open for you, to embrace you, and to celebrate your achievements,” Al Khalifa added.

During the event, each graduate took to the stage to receive their diplomas, with valedictorians from each school also receiving special recognition. Students from QF schools, including members of QF’s Qatar Music Academy, performed ‘Danat Al Orbe’, a song produced by QF’s Pre-University Education in collaboration with Qatari artist and QF employee Fahad Al Hajjaji for Qatar National Day in 2022.

The commencement ceremony celebrated the achievements of students from Qatar Academy Doha, Qatar Academy Al Khor, Qatar Academy Sidra, Qatar Academy for Science and Technology, Qatar Leadership Academy, Qatar Academy?Al?Wakra, and Awsaj Academy.

Source: Qatar News Agency