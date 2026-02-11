Hatch selected by Maaden as partner to accelerate mining development in Saudi Arabia

Hatch and Maaden Signing Ceremony

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hatch, a global leader in engineering, project delivery, and professional services, has been selected by Maaden (Saudi Arabian Mining Company) as its strategic delivery partner across a number of strategic growth projects. The partnership will implement a portfolio-wide approach to project development and execution, leveraging world-class design and delivery models to ensure predictable, value-driven outcomes.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is driving one of the most ambitious economic transformation programs in the world through Vision 2030, reshaping its economy and infrastructure to create a diversified, sustainable future. Central to this vision is the mining and metals sector, where Maaden is at the forefront.

A core pillar of this partnership is the combined commitment to develop the capabilities, skills, and workforce needed to position the metals industry as a long-term engine of Saudi Arabia’s economy. Through hands-on project delivery and deep technical collaboration, the program will cultivate the next generation of industry talent, enabling meaningful, future-ready careers and empowering people across the Kingdom to contribute to a thriving, globally competitive metals sector.

“This partnership marks a defining moment for the mining and metals industry in the region. Having worked closely with Maaden for many years, I’ve seen firsthand their commitment to excellence and innovation. By combining Maaden’s vision with Hatch’s global expertise in metals and project delivery, we are creating a framework that will develop vast mineral wealth and set new benchmarks for sustainable development.” – Joe Lombard, Vice-chairman, Hatch

“Maaden’s growth ambitions are bold and achieving them demands speed and scale. Strategic partnerships, like our collaboration with Hatch, give us the expertise to deliver results today while building Saudi talent, creating jobs and shaping the future of the Kingdom’s mining sector.” – Bob Wilt, CEO, Maaden.

The partnership will consolidate all studies, establish realistic capital and schedule baselines, and embed systems and workflows that enable data-driven decisions across Maaden’s entire project pipeline. Hatch will bring deep technical expertise in process design, constructability, and innovation to future-proof projects and ensure alignment with the Kingdom’s long-term objectives.

About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our teams can design and build. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient and innovative. We draw upon our 10,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

Find out more on www.hatch.com.

About Maaden

Maaden is Saudi Arabia’s engine of industrial transformation and one of the world’s top ten mining giants by market cap and fastest growing globally. We’re building the future of mining for the Kingdom, creating fully integrated value chains across gold, phosphate, bauxite, copper and beyond.

Maaden’s new era of growth is at pace and scale unlike anything the industry has ever seen. We’re increasing production scaling world-class projects that will redefine what’s possible for Saudi mining. With a team of over 8,000 people, Maaden is writing the next chapter of industrial progress in Saudi Arabia.

www.maaden.com

