Hardline Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards



Occupied Jerusalem: Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers stormed courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem under heavy protection from Israeli occupation police.

In a statement on Thursday, Jerusalem Islamic Endowments Department reported that dozens of hardline Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from Magharibah Gate and performed Talmudic rituals there.

Additionally, the occupation police continue to prevent citizens from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, causing a drop in the number of Muslim worshipers.

Source: Jordan News Agency