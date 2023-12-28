Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills More Than 40 in LiberiaSenate Speaker: Challenges facing Jordan require scientific-based plans

At least 40 people were killed in a fuel tanker explosion following an accident in central Liberia.

The accident occurred 130 kilometers from the capital, Monrovia, after a tanker loaded with gasoline fell into a hole in a road and caught fire.

Local sources said that it is difficult to determine the number of victims now, but initial estimates indicate that at least 40 people were killed.

“There were lots of people that got burned,” police said.

Police added that after the crash, some locals had begun to take the leaking gas when the tanker exploded, killing some and wounding others.

Source: Oman News Agency

Amman: Senate Speaker Faisal Al-Fayez said that strategies founded on scientific principles are required to address the impending difficulties, particularly in light of Gaza’s post-conflict history and the political, economic, and social ramifications it will have on Jordan and the region.

During his patronage of the scientific conference ceremony today, on Thursday, under the title “Directing scientific production in Jordanian universities to match the needs of ministries and social requirements,” Al-Fayez emphasized that finding solutions is necessary to address the effects of recent environmental events as well as internal issues, particularly those pertaining to the country’s economy. To promote the intended development process in various disciplines, a practical and scientific examination of the numerous issues affecting all sectors is conducted.

Al-Fayez noted that organized scientific research, which is the primary means by which nations develop and thrive in a variety of fields, is known as strategi

c planning. Accordingly, official bodies, academic institutions, researchers, academics, and scientific research centers bear a great deal of responsibility for carrying out studies, research, and conferences. specialized to give the decision-maker clear, precise information

He urged governments and other pertinent authorities to offer the funding required to advance scientific research in order to stay up with the significant and high-quality advancements being made in a variety of knowledge domains.

During the conference’s opening session penalists including Senator Mustafa Hamarneh, Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Azmi Mahafzah, the CEO of the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation, Valentina Kassisieh and Wafa al-Khadra, spoke about the key function of scientific research in tackling national concerns and progressing towards the implementation of findings from scientific investigations.

The three-day conference at the Dead Sea, with the participation of ministers and specialist

s from the public and private sectors, and presidents of Jordanian universities, will present scientific papers and panel discussions on the importance of linking scientific research with national priorities emanating from the needs of ministries, institutionalizing societal impact factors for research and studies.

Source: Jordan News Agency