  • Date: January 17, 2024
  • Date: January 17, 2024

Gov’t official, Chinese envoy discuss Salt-Arda road project progress

Amman: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, Jamal Qutaishat,. met Monday with the Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Amman to examine the status of the Salt-Arda road project, which is funded by a Chinese grant and the ministry’s budget.

Qutaishat gave an update on the project’s status and the ministry’s endeavors to finish it within the contractually stipulated timeframe.

He complimented Jordan and China’s cooperation in the construction industry, as well as Jordan’s ongoing desire to expand cooperation and enhance partnerships in construction, housing, and contracting fields.

According to Qutaishat, 85 percent of the Salt-Arda road project is now complete, and the remaining work is anticipated to be finished in the upcoming second quarter. shoulder Hard

The project entails reconstructing and rehabilitating the road from Subaihi Intersection to Arda Intersection, a distance of 12.5 kilometers, to make it four lanes separated by shoulders, as well as buil
ding the Hamrat Al-Sahn Intersection.

The construction also includes repositioning the center traffic islands at the Arda intersection to accommodate the upgrades.

The project cost around JD26 million and was funded by a grant from the People’s Republic of China as well as the Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages