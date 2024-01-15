Jordan-Qatar Trade Volume Hits $236 Million in 2023, Up 7%

Doha: The annual trade volume between Jordan and Qatar in 2023 reached approximately 860 million Qatari riyals ($236.2 million), according to the latest data from the Qatar Planning and Statistics Authority. This figure represents a 7% increase from the previous year’s 800 million riyals ($219.7 million), signaling a steady growth in bilateral trade.

Jordan’s export basket to Qatar is varied, encompassing a range of consumer and food commodities. Key exports include fresh and processed food items, vegetables and fruits, various types of meat and dairy products, poultry, cereals, sweets, cakes, rice, juices, nuts, oils and ghee, pickles, herbs, honey, frozen birds, eggs, and Jordanian coffee.

Conversely, Qatar’s exports to Jordan primarily consist of chemical materials and products. These include automobile oils, sulfonic acid, lutein, aluminum molds, paraffin, polyethylene, iron rods, a variety of chemical fertilizers, plastic bags, engine oils, organic fertilizers, and medical solutions.

The trade dynamic

s between the two countries have shown a consistent upward trajectory, particularly marked by a surge in Qatar’s imports of Jordanian food and consumer goods since 2020. Over the past decade, the cumulative trade balance has exceeded 11.5 billion Qatari riyals ($3.17 billion), underscoring the growing economic interdependence of the two nations.

Source: Jordan News Agency