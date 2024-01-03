Government official condemns two terrorist bombings in Kerman, Iranian city



An official source in the office of the caretaker Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, condemned the two terrorist bombings in Kerman city in the Islamic Republic of Iran, near the shrine of the martyr Qassem Soleimani, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of civilians.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the source confirmed the solidarity of Yemen’s leadership, government and people with sisterly Iran and its people and the families of the martyrs who died in this cowardly criminal act.

He pointed out that the timing of the two terrorist bombings is directly related to the honorable positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the axis of resistance and standing with the oppression of the brotherly Palestinians and trying to influence those positions and divert attention from what the people of Gaza are exposed to in terms of an ongoing war of extermination by the Zionist entity supported by America and Europe.

The source pointed out that whoever is

behind this cowardly act is not far from those who are tampering with the security and stability of the region, and who are in charge of terrorist groups.

The source expressed deep condolences and great sympathy to the leadership, the brotherly Iranian people, and the families of the victims of this affliction.

He asks God Almighty to bestow mercy and forgiveness on the martyrs, to grant them a speedy recovery for the injured, and to spare Iran and its people from the plots of evil people, haters, and lurkers.

Source: Yemen News Agency