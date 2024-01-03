  • Date: January 4, 2024
Death toll of Iran’s explosions rises to 211

Amman: The number of people killed in explosions that took place in the Iranian city of Kerman during funeral processions on the anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani’s death has climbed to 211, according to the Iranian Radio and Television Corporation.

“Shortly after the incident, Iranian authorities reported that the explosion was the result of a terrorist operation that killed and injured scores, with the number of victims expected to climb,” Iranian state television said in a statement.

According to Tasnim News Agency, security sources disputed that the bombs were suicide attacks, emphasizing that they were carried out using two bags containing explosive devices.

Source: Jordan News Agency

