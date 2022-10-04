GHA’s HealthStars EXCELerator: Driving Business and Healthcare Outcomes through Innovation

In healthcare, the goal is to provide greater access to care, greater quality of care, and improved patient experience. Medical tourism, where patients travel from one region to another for high quality and affordable medical care, currently offers this sought-after trifecta. Yet many of the organizations seeking to innovate in this space lack the knowledge, skills, and/or relationships to do so.

For healthcare providers serving medical travel patients, meeting the needs of the medical tourist requires a comprehensive approach that not only addresses patients’ treatment needs but also effectively accommodates patients’ unique cultural preferences, language constraints, and travel requirements among others. These touchpoints require a strong understanding of the nuanced expectations of the medical traveler and then refining your business model and program to meet these needs.

HealthStars EXCELerator supports companies at every stage of their development – from the startup stage to business modeling and launch, to scaling up growth strategies to maximize results. The program drives strong collaborations and provides mentors, collaborators, and partners who guide and support healthcare companies in order to strengthen and advance corporate goals.

Tech startups, including GlobalDoc, are already leveraging this innovative program to rethink emergency medical care. According to Shay Singh, VP of Operations, GlobalDoc, “We are excited and honored to have been chosen to participate in the launch of the GHA HealthStars EXCELerator. This program offers a tremendous amount of knowledge and resources for healthcare-related enterprises. Although we have just begun, we are already impressed by the caliber and sophistication of the mentors and industry thought leaders that have been introduced to us. Thank you, GHA! In the future, we look forward to mentoring future EXCELerator participants.”

HealthStars EXCELerator is driven by a team of industry experts and stakeholders that have vast experience in global healthcare and medical tourism and possess a strong network of partners with the unique expertise, experience and relationships to help take a business or business concept to the next level.

“Organizations that want to succeed in the medical tourism space must make innovative moves to ensure they are providing solutions that break down barriers and facilitate a safe and high-quality patient experience,” said Bill Cook, GHA’s Director of Business Development & Marketing. “HealthStars EXCELerator is committed to achieving affordable, high-quality healthcare for everyone by driving an innovative approach to enhance healthcare solutions.”

The program, which runs for six months, takes organizations through several key concepts including understanding business models needed for growth, identifying potential partners and clients, and forming the right collaborations to achieve defined objectives.

The benefits of HealthStars EXCELerator include helping businesses to develop:

New revenue models

New potential partnerships

Access to mentors to open up new market opportunities

Improved customer/client conversion

Expanded knowledge of the medical travel markets

Visit https://www. globalhealthcareaccreditation. com/healthstars to learn more about GHA’s HealthStars EXCELerator.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation

Global Healthcare Accreditation® (GHA) is a dynamic and innovative accreditation body with specialized focused in medical and wellness travel, safety, and well-being. Founded in September of 2016, GHA’s initial purpose as an independent accrediting body centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel. Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offers certification and accreditation for stakeholders in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

Organizations interested in contacting Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) can make a request at info@ghaccreditation.com | www. GlobalHealthcareAccreditation. com

