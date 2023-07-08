GCC Secretary General: 6th Ministerial Strategic Dialogue Meeting Strengthens GCC-Russia, Relations

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi said that the Sixth Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the GCC countries and the Russian Federation, slated for Monday in Moscow, seeks to strengthen relations and serve the interests of the two sides.

Al-Budaiwi said that topics on the agenda for discussion will tackle increased cooperation, while the meeting will be an opportunity to exchange views on a number of regional and international issues.

According to Al-Budaiwi, GCC-Russian relations are distinguished, and the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the strategic dialogue in November 2011, an indication of the two sides’ endeavor to move forward and build strong, close relations at all levels and in all fields in order to serve their interests.

He stated that the Arab Gulf Countries, through the directives of their Majesties and Highnesses the leaders of the GCC states, are always working to cooperate and build relations with all countries and regional blocs, in an effort to increase and intensify the Gulf regional and international presence, by engaging in strategic partnerships with the various parties of the international community.

Source: Qatar News Agency