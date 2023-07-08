Sunday, July 9, 2023
EU Says Jenin Events Painful, Violation of International Law

The representative of the European Union in Palestine, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff addressed Saturday Israel’s latest military incursion into the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank and stated that “the military assault on Jenin was painful. What happened is a violation of international law.” Thirty diplomats, including von Burgsdorff, toured the refugee camp, as he also called for exerting pressure on Israel to move towards a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Israeli occupation forces launched a massive aggression against the city of Jenin and its camp at dawn last Monday. The Israeli incursion of Jenin lasted for two days, leaving 12 Palestinians killed, including five children, and over 140 others injured, 30 of them are in serious condition, in addition to the destruction of the camp’s infrastructure and extensive damage to Palestinians’ homes and properties.

Source: Qatar News Agency

