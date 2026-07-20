GA-ASI Completes Qualification Testing for UK Protector Weapons

Concludes 6-Year U.S. and U.K. Governmental and Industry Collaboration

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has completed weapons testing for the Royal Air Force's (RAF) Protector RG Mk1 Remotely Piloted Aircraft, qualifying both the Paveway IV laser-guided bomb and the Brimstone 3 air-to-surface missile for launch from GA-ASI's MQ-9B aircraft. Testing was completed on June 18 at GA-ASI's facilities in Southern California and marked the first time that GA-ASI has taken the lead role in completing weapons qualification for a customer. The qualification testing was conducted under UK Ministry of Defence approval and met all requirements for certification of the safe carriage and release of weapons.

"The Royal Air Force is our MQ-9B launch customer and we're here to support them in any way we can," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "Leading the qualification test was a unique experience and we're excited to complete the process so successfully for the RAF."

The RAF Protector is based on GA-ASI's MQ-9B SkyGuardian®. The Royal Air Force continues to take delivery of new Protector aircraft at their home at RAF Waddington.

"The completion of U.S.-based safe-separation weapons testing is a landmark achievement for the Protector RG Mk1. It demonstrates not only the maturity of the platform, but also the ability of the programme to integrate advanced weapons with a cutting-edge, certified remotely piloted air system, delivering benefits to both the UK and our partners," said RAF Programme Director, Group Captain Rob Evans. "Protector will provide operational commanders with persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, combined with highly precise strike capability, ensuring that the United Kingdom remains equipped to meet evolving security challenges in an increasingly complex security environment."

In 2025, the Protector earned a Military Type Certificate from the UK's Military Aviation Authority, making Protector the first large, unmanned aircraft system to receive that distinction and enabling Protector to have the ability to operate without geographic restrictions, including over populous areas.

MQ-9B is the world's most advanced medium altitude, long endurance Uncrewed Aerial System, and includes the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian® models, as well as the Protector. In addition to the RAF, the MQ-9B is being operated by Belgian Defence, and the Japan Coast Guard, with orders from Canada, Denmark, Poland, Germany, India, Qatar, Taiwan, and the U.S. Air Force in support of the Special Operations Command. MQ-9B has also been featured in various U.S. Navy exercises, including Northern Edge, Integrated Battle Problem, RIMPAC, and Group Sail.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle®, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

CONTACT:

GA-ASI Media Relations

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

[email protected]

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.